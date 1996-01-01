Fractional Concentrations

So recall when it comes to mono product systems that the fraction of the acid molecules and the consequent based molecules were represented by alpha sub H. A. And alpha sub A minus here. When we're talking about the fraction of acid molecules, it would equal the H plus concentration divided by H plus concentration plus K. A. And the fraction of the base concentration was equal to K. A. Divided by H plus plus K. A. As we look at this chart here on the left, as our ph increased, going from left to right, the amount of the acid molecules would decrease as the amount of contribution based molecules would increase. Here at this intersection is where both the concentration of the H. A molecules and a minus molecules would be equal to one another. Also remember that that happens when ph is equal to the P. K. A. Now when we try to determine what our concentrations are for these fractions of these molecules, we can restructure our equations to now represent, the concentration of my acid is equal to the fraction of the acid molecules times the formal concentration of the acid molecules using this expression now inputs the formal concentration of my weak acid solution. And if we're looking for the overall concentration of my conjugate base, it's equal to the fraction of my conjugate based molecules times the formal concentration of my solution asset solution, so that B. K. A. One times formal concentration of acid again divided by H plus plus K. A. So remember the fraction can be determined by comparing the ph of the solution to the P. K. A. Value to see which species is greater in amount. We can utilize these equations themselves to find either the exact fraction of the weak acid or the exact fraction of the conjugate base. From there, we can attach formal concentration to find the new concentrations of the weak acid and the conjugate base, click onto the next video and see what we do when dealing with dia product systems.

