Fractional Composition Calculations 1

So here we're told we have a die basic compound B. That has a PKB one value of five and a PKb to value of eight. Find the fraction of the acidic form when the ph equals 9.0. All right. So, we're looking for the fraction of the acid form of a die basic species. So that means we're dealing also with the dye product species, looking at it from the opposite direction. So here that would be the fraction of the acid form equals the concentration of H plus squared divided by the concentration of H plus squared plus the concentration of H plus times K one plus K one times K. A two. So, what we have to do here is determine what our concentration of H plus says and determine what my acid dissociation constants. K one and K two are we're gonna say here that H plus equals 10 to the negative P H. So H plus is equal to 10 to the negative 9.0. So, we have that pushing figured out so far. So, plug that in next. We need to determine what my K. One and K two will be. But here we're dealing with P. K. B one and P K. B two. What we need to remember is that the relationship between your acid dissociation constant and your base association constant is P. K. A. One plus PKB two equals 14 and P K A two plus PKB one equals 14. So K. One and K. B. Two are connected and K. Two and K B one are connected. We're gonna say here that PK one equals 14 minus P K B two. So it'd be 14 -8 Which gives us six Here,. A two equals 14 minus P K B one. So that's 14 -5.00. So that's nine. Now that we know P K one and P K. B two, we know what K. One and K two will be. That's because we're gonna say that K1 equals 10 to the negative P K. A. One and K. A two equals 10 to the negative P. K. Two. So plug those values in so we're gonna get here 10 to the negative 6.00 and 10 to the negative 9.00. Take those values and plug it in. So that's gonna be 10 to the negative six And 10 to the -9. So when we punch that in the top portion will be 10 to the negative 18 Divided by. When we add up everything on the bottom, that gives us 2.001 times 10 to the -15. So at the end of fraction in my asset form, What Equal .0005. This makes sense because we'd say that at PK. A one RPK one we were told is 6.00. When our p was equal to RPK one, we'd have an equal amount of the acid form and the conjugate base form. But as the ph gets higher and higher, we're gonna have less and less of the acid form. The ph is three units higher than my P. K. One value of six. So that means we're gonna see a decrease in the amount of my asset for being three units different is a huge difference in magnitude for concentrations. So it makes sense that my asset form would be such a small value. But remember, die basic alludes to die product. Here we're talking about finding the acid form. If they're asking for the intermediate form of the basic form, all we have to do is recall the equations associated with those different forms of die product. Die basic species, utilizing them helps us determine the concentration of any one of those in terms of their fractions. Now that you've seen this example, attempt to do the next one we're talking about, the fraction of tyrosine. So remember the equations that we've seen on previous pages, utilize them to find the fraction of that particular amino acid. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

