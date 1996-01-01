Fractional Composition

So fractional compositions are just a way of determining the amount of acid to base at a given or specific ph as our ph decreases, our solution becomes more acidic because the amount of acid present is increasing as we increase, ph it becomes more basic because we're increasing the amount of conjugate base. Now remember with weak acids we have the formation of an equilibrium because weak acids are weak electrolytes, so they don't completely ionized into their products. Here are weak acid, which is just a simple generic formula. H. A partially ionized is to form H plus ion and a minus. As our conjugate base setting up, the equilibrium expression gives us the acid dissociation constant K. Equals the ions as products on top divided by the initial concentration of my weak acid. Now the formal concentration of my solution equals the concentration of my weak acid plus the concentration of my conjugate base. Now, when we talk about the fraction of acid molecules present, we use the variable alpha to represent H. A. Here if we take a look here what this chart is showing me is at a ph the lowest possible ph The composition of my solution will be 100% in the acid form and 0% of the basic form. As the ph begins to increase. As we move from left to right, we're going to have an increase in the amount of conjugate base and a decrease in the amount of weak acid here they intersect at this point here, at that ph we have 50% of the weak acid form and 50% of the contact base form. This is true when the ph is equal to my P. K. A. So when those two equal each other, it's because the amount of conjugate base and weak acid are equal in amount. Remember this coincides with the whole Henderson household back equation, which is P. H equals P. K. A. Plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. When they're both equal to each other, This all becomes equal to one. The log of one is simply equal to zero and that's why P. H. Equals P. K. A. So when P H equals P K. A. The amount of weak acid is equal to the amount of its conjugate base. And if we continue past this ph point we're going to continue continually. Have a drop in my weak acid form And in a steady rise in the amount of my conjugate base form until we get to a ph where the weak acid form is basically near zero and the conjugate base is near 100%. Now here we say that the concentration of my weak acid is equal to the concentration of H plus times of formal concentration of my solution divided by H plus plus que. Here, if we want to find out the fraction that exists in the acid form that just simply gets broken down into the concentration of H plus divided by the concentration of H plus plus K. So that their represents the fraction in the acid form. And here the fraction in the conjugate base form or a minus is represented by alpha sub a minus here. That would just be equal to K. A. Divided by H plus plus K. A. So these are the two equations we can utilize in order to figure out the fraction of either my conjugate acid or my weak acid form. And remember together both of them would equal one. And if you multiply that by 100 would be 100%. Okay, so if you know one, you know what the other one is because together they represent 100% of all possible um molecules and ions present within my solution at any given ph now that you see in terms of a week mono product acid, click on the next video to look at it in terms of a di protic acid.

