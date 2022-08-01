Fractional Composition Calculations 1

So here it states what fraction of tyrosine which has two PK values exist in all of its forms at ph equals 10.0 here. Because we're dealing with two P. K values. That means that tyrosine exists as a dye protic acid. Here, Tyrosine is one of the amino acids has two acidic K values. Remember for dia product species, we have the acid form, we have the intermediate form and we have the basic form halfway. Here we have P. H. Equals P. K. A one. At that point we should have 50% of the acid form and 50% of the basic form or intermediate form actually. And then here halfway P. H equals P. K. Two. So we should have 50% of the intermediate form and 50% of the basic form. Now, in actuality we won't really have um a flat 50% of both of these at this P. H. Equals P. K. One. There will be some weak acid and small minute amounts uh that we're dealing with realize here that are P. K. A. Two is 8.67. And our ph is above that. What that tells me is it tells me that we've gone beyond this line here. So the predominant form of tyrosine would be its basic form. What we're gonna do now is we're gonna use the equations for the fractions of acid form, intermediate form of basic form. To figure out how much we really have of these three different forms. So for dia product species the fraction in the acidic form the equation is the concentration of H plus squared divided by the concentration of H plus squared plus the concentration of H plus times K one plus K one times K. A two. The fraction of the intermediate form equals K. One times the concentration of H plus divided by the same denominator as the fraction for the asset form. So it's the same exact setup. And then for the fraction of the basic form it be K one times K two. Again we'd have the same denominator again. So H plus squared plus H plus times K. A. One plus K. A one plus times K two. All we have to do is we have to plug in the numbers. So H plus we get that from the ph because remember h plus concentration equals 10 to the negative ph that's 10 to the negative 10. Then our K one, we'd say K one is equal to 10 to the negative P. K. One. So it's 10 to the negative 2.37 K two is equal to 10 to the negative P. K. A two. So that's 10 to the negative 8.67. When we plug these values in we'll get the fraction of each one of these three different forms for tyrosine. So here when we plug them in we'd get uh 10 to the negative 20 because I put 10 to the negative 10 here and I'd square it would give me 10 to the negative 20 divided by when I input each one of these values here into each one of these slots. What I would get at the end would be 9.54669 times 10 to the -12. Because all three equations have the same exact denominator. All of them would have that same value for the bottom. When I plug this into my calculator, I get 1.05 times 10 to the -19. So, that'd be the fraction in the acid form. And look at how small that value is. It makes absolute sense that it would be an incredibly small number because again, where are we in terms of these three different forms were around here somewhere because the ph is equal to 10. Our ph is high enough that we're really talking about. There being a larger amount of the basic form in the intermediate form. We've blown past this first line here which represents our ph of 2.37 or PK of 2.37. Because the ph is so much higher, we're gonna have very little of this acid form present within our solution at that ph. And what this really shows us is that no matter what the ph is, we're always gonna have some small amount of acid form present within my solution. Now here, when we plug in the values we're going to get 4.2658 times 10 to the negative 13 on top divided by the same denominator. So that gives me zero four 47 as the fraction for the intermediate form. And then finally here we're gonna get 9.12, 011 times 10 to the negative 12. Again divided by the same denominator. So that gives me .955. So, what this is showing me, it's it's showing me that. The basic form of course, is the portion that's largest an amount which we expected because the ph is at 10. We've gone beyond this line here. So, the major form would be the basic form and then the next highest form would be my intermediate form with very very, very small amounts of the acid form here. If you were to multiply these values by 100 you get the percentages of each one. So that would mean that we have 95.5% in the basic form. If we're talking about the percentages of the three forms for this dye product, tyrosine compound. So now that we've seen this example, attempt to do the practice question that's left on the bottom of the page. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

