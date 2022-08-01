Fractional Concentrations Calculations 1

here it states a di basic compound B has a PKB one value of 4.0. And a PKB to value of 6.0. We're asked to find the concentration of the intermediate form. When the formal or total concentration of the dye protic acid equals 0.150 moller. And the P H equals 8.0. All right. So here we need to determine the concentration of our intermediate. So that's so we're gonna say the concentration of our intermediate form equals the fraction of the intermediate form times the formal concentration of the dia protic acid. When we expand this out, it gives me a K A one times H plus times the formal concentration of my dia protic acid divided by H plus squared plus H positive times K one plus K one times K. A. Two. Alright, so, we know what H plus is equal to because H plus concentration equals 10 to the negative ph and in this case we're dealing with the ph of 8.0. Next, we need to figure out what K. One and K two will be. We're gonna say that P K. A one plus PKB two equals 14. And that P K. A two plus P K B one equals 14. So, P K one here equals 14 minus P K B two, which is six. So, this comes out to being eight because we now know what P K one is. We know what K one is. K one equals 10 to the negative P K one. So that's 10 to the negative 8.00. P. K two will equal 14 minus P. K. B. One. So it equals 10. So K. A two equals 10 to the negative P. K. Two. So it's 10 to the -10. We now have all the units that we need. So we're just gonna plug them into the formula up above. So K one is 10 to the negative eight Times 10 to the -8 Times the formal concentration of .150 moller divided now by 10 to the negative 8.00 Squared plus eight H. Plus. So 10 to the negative 8.00 times 10 to the negative 8.00 plus the two K. Is multiplying each other. So 10 to the negative 8.0 times 10 to the negative 10. When we figure out what's on the top and on the bottom we're gonna get 1.5 times 10 to the negative 17, divided by 2.1 times 10 to the negative 16. So at a ph of 8.0 the amount of it that exists in the intermediate form concentration wise equals .075 molar. So that would be our amount of the intermediate form. Remember when we're dealing with our die product or die basic form. We have three things to worry about. We have the acid form the acidic form. The intermediate form. And the basic form here P. H equals P K. Two, which equals six. But our ph is above six. R. P. H. S. Eight. Which means that a majority of this formal concentration of my dia protic acid would actually exist in the basic form. A majority of it exists in that form, and a portion of it exists in the intermediate form and the acidic form. What we just found was the amount that exists in the intermediate form from again from the initial formal concentration of 0.150 moller. As the ph would increase. This number would decrease even more because the higher the ph gets, the more the basic form will become the predominant concentration involved in my solution. And if we're to find the concentration of my acidic form, it would be even less than this value here. Now that you've seen this example in terms of determining the concentration. Look to see if you can answer example two that's given down below. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

