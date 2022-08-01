Binary Acid Strength

So now it's time to put everything together in this one, it says which of the following acids would be classified as the strongest. So here we're looking at hydrogen connected to carbon, nitrogen, oxygen flooring and phosphorus. So we look at our periodic table, so we're connected to carbon nitrogen oxygen flooring and phosphorus. Alright, so we know we hear that if you're in the same column then we look at atomic size. So here P. H. Three Is lower down, so it has a greater atomic size. Therefore it's a stronger acid than NH three. So this is out, phosphorus is one row away from all the other elements. Therefore we're gonna look at electro negativity in terms of electro negativity, phosphorus is not the most electro negative element here. The most electro negative element is flooring. Therefore H. F. Happens to be the strongest asset here, out of all my choices. So again, remember, we're looking at the ideas of electro negativity and atomic size when comparing the strengths of different binary assets to one another. If you don't have the K values for your given binary acids, this is the approach you need to take in order to determine which one is the strongest or weakest from the list provided

