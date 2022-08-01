Binary Acid Strength

So for this example question it says which is the weakest acid from the following. So we have H. Two S. H. F. And H. Two T. So if we take a look at our periodic table and let's just erase all of this here. We have hydrogen connected to sulfur flooring and delirium. So those are the elements we're looking at. So florian is here, then we have sulfur here and then solarium down here we're gonna say remember sulfur and flooring are just separated from each other in terms of one row. When you're separated by one row we look at electro negativity. Flooring is more electro negative than sulfur. Therefore H. F. Is a stronger acid than H. Two S. But remember we're not looking for the strongest, we're looking for the weakest. So this is automatically stronger than this. So this is out now we have to compare H. Two S. Two H. Two T. E. They're both in the same column or group. Remember when you're in the same group we look at atomic size as we go down a group, the atomic size increases and therefore the acidity increases. So H. Two T. E. Which is hydrochloric acid would be the stronger acid. So this is out. So that means out of the three choices hydro sulfuric acid would have to be the weakest binary acid here. D wouldn't work because we know that they don't have the same acidic strength. So remember recall all the tips and and hints that we talked about in terms of comparing binary acids to one another based on the concept of electro negativity and atomic size. Now that you've seen example, one finish it off by looking at example to try it out on your own and then, once you're done, come back and see how I approach that same example to question.

