Binary Acid Strength

So when looking at the strength of any typical binary acid, it's based on two factors. The electro negativity of the nonmetal or the atomic size that it possesses. Now if we're looking at elements in the same period or row, then we look at electro negativity. So we're gonna say here the large um the more electro negative, so I'm just gonna abbreviate it as E. N. So the more electro negative, the more acidic, for example, let's say that you're trying to compare NH three, two ch four, two H. F. If we're taking a look at any typical periodic table. So we have here, boron, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen. And flooring here, we have basically hydrogen connected to a nonmetal. So we have hydrogen here connected to carbon nitrogen and flooring, they are in the same row with each other. And when it comes to electro negativity as we go from left to right, we're gonna say electro negativity, which I'm abbreviating as Ian increases. So the most electro negative out of these three would be H. F. Because flooring is more electro negative than nitrogen or carbon. So H. F. Would be more acidic than the other two. Now, when elements are in the same group or column, then we look at atomic size, we're gonna say here, the larger the atomic size which I'll abbreviate is a s than the more acidic. So let's here let's say here that we're comparing h F h B R H. I. So here we have chlorine bromine and iodine, they're all in the same column together as we go down, we're gonna say atomic size increases. So iodine is the lowest, down out of the choices in that column. Therefore H. I. Would be the strongest asset out of the three being compared. So that's how we take a look at different binary acids to determine which one is stronger. But let's say that you have assets that are not in the same row and not in the same column and you don't have a K. A. Chart where you can compare their K. S to one another. How would you determine which one is stronger? Well we're going to say here, if separated By one cop by one row. Look at electro negativity. So for example, let's say that you had to compare the strength of H. F vs H two s. E vs Let's say H two s. Actually. So here you're going to say based on this periodic table you have flooring here and sulfur here, they're separated from each other by just a row. So we look at electro negativity, flooring is more electro negative than sulfur because as we go from left to right and up a group electro negativity increases. So this would be stronger If separated by more than one group By more than one row. Look at atomic size. So let's say you're comparing H. F versus H two S. E florin is still here and they're separated by more than a row because Florence in row two selenium in row four. Right? So as a result of this we look at atomic size as we head downwards in groups, the size increases. Okay, so as we're going down a group of size increases and as we go, yeah as we go down we'll just say as we go down, atomic size increases. So here selenium is larger than flooring. Therefore H two S. E. Is a stronger acid than H. F. So again it can be kind of tricky when it comes to binary acids. But first you say, we're looking at electro negativity or atomic size if they're in the same roar period, we look at electro negativity if they're the same column or group, we look at size. If they are separated from each other by just a row, then we look at electro negativity. If they're separated by more than one row from each other, then we go and look at atomic size. So these are the different criterias. We used to compare different binary acids. Of course if you're given a K. A. Chart, you can just compare their K values. In that case you just say the larger K. A is a stronger acid. This approach should only be used if you don't have K values for your given binary acids. Now that you've seen this look to see if you can figure out the answer To example one come back and see how I approach that question

Hide transcripts