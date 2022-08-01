Oxyacid Strength

now recall that an oxy acid is composed of an H. Plus ion connected to a nonmetal plus oxygen. That non metal and oxygen is usually in the form of a poly atomic ion. Now we're going to say the strength of oxy acids is based on the number of oxygen's contained within the acid or the electro negativity of the non metal. Now here, if we don't have a K. Value and we need to determine if an oxy acid is weak or strong, then we can just follow this one simple rule. Now we're gonna say if my oxy acid has two or more oxygen's then hydrogen, then my oxy acid is classified as a strong acid. Now again, we can use this rule whenever we don't know what the K. Value is for a particular oxy acid. But if we have a strong oxy acid, remember a strong oxy acid would have a K. Value. That is much greater than one and it would have a P. K. Value. That is negative. Okay, so that would classify as a strong oxy acid. But if you don't have those pieces of information, we rely on this rule here. Now here, we're looking first at this first oxy acid. So this is cleric acid. It has hydrogen, a non metal and oxygen. That's why it's classified as an oxy acid here we have three oxygen's involved and one hydrogen. So three oxygen and one hydrogen. When we subtract those, we need a minimum of two oxygen's remaining here, we have a minimum of two oxygen's remaining. So this would be a strong oxy acid. Next H O C N. This is also an oxy acid. It has hydrogen, oxygen and non metals. Here we're gonna look at the number of oxygen's which is one number of hydrogen is which is one. So at the end we have nothing left here. This would be a week oxy acid because it hasn't met the requirement of having a minimum of two oxygen's remaining. Then finally here we have H C four H 702. Here we have two oxygen's and we have eight hydrogen. We need a minimum of two oxygen's remaining here. We don't have any oxygen remaining. We have an excess of hydrogen. So this is classified as a weak oxy acid. So again, if you don't have a K. Value or PK value associated with your oxy acid, you can rely on this rule. Later on, we'll look at the exceptions that reside in terms of certain oxy acids. Uh that break this one rule for now, click onto the next video as we continue by comparing different oxy acids to one another.

