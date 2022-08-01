Oxyacid Strength

So when we're comparing oxy acids to one another, we're gonna say when comparing the strengths of different oxy acids. Remember if they have different number of oxygen's then the more oxygen's, the more acidic. So for example, let's say you were comparing H barrel four vs HCL. here We have four oxygen's -1 hydrogen. So that's three oxygen's left Here, we have three oxygen's -1 hydrogen. We have two oxygen's left. So the net difference is this one has more oxygen remaining, therefore it's a stronger oxy acid. What if they have the same number of oxygen's though? What do we do then? We're going to say, well if they have the same number of oxygen's then the more electro negative, the nonmetal the more acidic. So let's say we're looking at HBR 04 vs HCL 04. In that case they both have a net loss of of one oxygen. When we subtract oxygen from hydrogen. So they have three oxygen's left of peace. We look at the electro negativity of the nonmetal. Remember electro negativity increases going from left to right and a decrease is going down a group. So we have flooring, chlorine bromine and iodine here chlorine is more electro negative because it's higher up than browning. Therefore, since chlorine is more electro negative, Hcl four is a stronger stronger oxy acid than H B R. 04. So again, to compare them, we look at first the number of oxygen's the one with the most oxygen's remaining is stronger if they have the same number of oxygen's, then we look at electro negativity of the non metal. The more electro negative one will be the stronger oxy acid. Now that we've been able to compare them. Click onto the next video, where we actually see some exceptions to the rule in terms of the in terms of looking at the strength of oxy acids.

