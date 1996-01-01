Oxyacid Strength

So when it comes to our oxy acids, remember we have our rule when we have two or more oxygen and hydrogen that's classified as an oxy acid. Now there are exceptions to this rule here, we have three major exceptions we have here oxalic acid we have here I OTIK acid and then this here is just a place holder holder that represents AmFA Terek species. Now here when we do the math we have four oxygen's two hydrogen. So we have two oxygen's left and same thing here we're gonna have to oxygen's left. Now. Based on our previous rule, we will think that oxalic acid and biotic acid would be classified as strong oxy acids. But in fact they are weak. They are weak because the electro negativity of the carbon and iodine is here are not significant. They're not electro negative elements. Therefore, overall the strength of these oxy acids are weak. Okay, so both of these would be weak oxy acids that have K values less than one. Now am philatelic species. Um they can act as acids or bases acids because they contain hydrogen and basis because they have that negative charge there. These are not this is not the only one remember we saw in previous pages we had by cell fight, we had um bicarbonate, we had di hydrogen phosphate, hydrogen, phosphate as well. These ample Terek species because they can act as acids or bases. We can't say that they are definitively strong oxy acids. So we would say that here they would also be weak. Now just recall the infotech species that I said that we're acidic and the ones that I said that were basic to help guide you determine what the true nature of that Anfo Terex species is. So remember guys, we have the rules for oxy acids. It's just that these three are exceptions to that rule now that we've seen that try example that's left on the bottom of the page and see if you can get the correct answer once you do come back and take a look at how I approach that same question.

