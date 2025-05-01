A candy maker has of a sugar syrup. She wants to dilute it with pure water to make a syrup. How many of water should she add?
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 28m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 36m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables1h 50m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials1h 27m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations2h 18m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 0m
- 10. Relations and Functions1h 10m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 33m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions1h 23m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 20m
Maya needs sq ft of tile for a backsplash. Basic tiles cost \$9 per sq ft and designer tiles cost \$25 per sq ft. She wants the overall average cost to be per sq ft. How many square feet of each tile should she use?
A retirement fund invests some money in government bonds at annual simple interest, and \$5,000 more than that amount in corporate bonds at . If the total annual interest earned is \$1,450, how much was invested in each type of bond?
Elena has \$18,500 to invest. She invests some of it at annual simple interest for year, and the remainder at annual simple interest for months. At the end of the year, her total interest earned is \$1,500. How much did she invest at each rate?
Mia has a jar containing nickels and dimes worth in total. If she has more dimes than nickels, how many of each coin does she have?
A technician needs to prepare a disinfectant by mixing a isopropyl alcohol solution with some solution to obtain alcohol. If the technician uses of the solution, how many of the solution must be added?