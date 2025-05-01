Express the interest earned from each investment using the simple interest formula \(I = P \times r \times t\), where \(P\) is the principal, \(r\) is the annual interest rate (in decimal), and \(t\) is the time in years. For the first investment, interest is \$0.084 \times x \times 1\(. For the second investment, since 8 months is \)\frac{8}{12} = \frac{2}{3}\( of a year, interest is \)0.116 \times y \times \frac{2}{3}$.