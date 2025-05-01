Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
2(4x+6)2\left(4x+6\right)2(4x+6)
2(4x+3)2\left(4x+3\right)2(4x+3)
4(2x+3)4\left(2x+3\right)4(2x+3)
4(2x+6)4\left(2x+6\right)4(2x+6)
Master Factoring the GCF out of Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the GCF out of:
6x2+9x6x^2+9x
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.
18x3y2−27x2y3+9x4y18x^3y^2-27x^2y^3+9x^4y
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
xy+2x+3y+6xy+2x+3y+6
2ab+4a+3b2+6b2ab+4a+3b^2+6b