Identify the polynomials you need to multiply. For example, if you have two binomials like \((a + b)\) and \((c + d)\), write them down clearly.
Apply the distributive property, which means multiplying each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial. For example, multiply \(a\) by \(c\) and \(d\), then multiply \(b\) by \(c\) and \(d\).
Write out all the products from the distributive step. This will give you terms like \(a \times c\), \(a \times d\), \(b \times c\), and \(b \times d\).
Combine like terms if there are any. Like terms have the same variable parts raised to the same powers. Add their coefficients together to simplify the expression.
Write the final expression as the product of the two polynomials fully expanded and simplified, showing the result of the multiplication.
