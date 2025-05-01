Group the terms in pairs to make factoring easier: write the polynomial as \((xy + 2x) + (3y + 6)\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group separately. From the first group \((xy + 2x)\), factor out \(x\) to get \(x(y + 2)\). From the second group \((3y + 6)\), factor out \$3\( to get \)3(y + 6)$.
Notice that the binomials inside the parentheses are not the same yet, so check if rearranging the original terms helps. Try grouping as \((xy + 3y) + (2x + 6)\) instead.
Factor out the GCF from the new groups: from \((xy + 3y)\) factor out \(y\) to get \(y(x + 3)\), and from \((2x + 6)\) factor out \$2\( to get \)2(x + 3)$.
Now you have a common binomial factor \((x + 3)\) in both terms, so factor it out: \((x + 3)(y + 2)\).
