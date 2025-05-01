Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
(2a+3)(b+2)\left(2a+3\right)\left(b+2\right)(2a+3)(b+2)
(2a+b)(b+6)\left(2a+b\right)\left(b+6\right)(2a+b)(b+6)
(b+2)(2a+3b)\left(b+2\right)\left(2a+3b\right)(b+2)(2a+3b)
(a+3b)(2b+2)\left(a+3b\right)\left(2b+2\right)(a+3b)(2b+2)
Master Factoring the GCF out of Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the GCF out of:
8x+128x+12
6x2+9x6x^2+9x
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.
18x3y2−27x2y3+9x4y18x^3y^2-27x^2y^3+9x^4y
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
xy+2x+3y+6xy+2x+3y+6