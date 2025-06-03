In this example, we analyze a bar graph that displays ticket sales for a movie theater, categorized by ticket type and showing time. The x-axis represents different showings, while the clusters of three bars indicate the number of tickets sold, divided into child, adult, and senior categories. The black bars represent child tickets, the blue bars represent adult tickets, and the orange bars represent senior tickets.

To determine how many more senior tickets were sold at the 1 PM showing compared to the 5 PM showing, we focus on the heights of the orange bars. The 1 PM showing had 25 senior tickets sold, while the 5 PM showing had 15. By subtracting these values, we find that 10 more senior tickets were sold at 1 PM than at 5 PM.

Next, we compare child and adult ticket sales for the 5 PM showing. The black bar for child tickets shows a height of 25, while the blue bar for adult tickets shows a height of 5. Subtracting these values reveals that 20 more child tickets were sold than adult tickets at this time.

To identify the most popular showing and ticket type, we calculate the total number of tickets sold for each showing by adding the heights of the bars in each cluster. For the 1 PM showing, the total is 60 (20 child + 15 adult + 25 senior). The 3 PM showing totals 45 (15 child + 10 adult + 20 senior), and the 5 PM showing also totals 45 (25 child + 5 adult + 15 senior). The 7 PM showing has the highest total at 65 (25 child + 20 adult + 20 senior), making it the most popular showing.

To compare ticket types sold, we sum the heights of each color across all showings. Child tickets total 85 (20 + 15 + 25 + 25), adult tickets total 50 (15 + 10 + 5 + 20), and senior tickets total 80 (25 + 20 + 15 + 20). The highest total is for child tickets, confirming that they were the most popular ticket type sold.

In summary, the 7 PM showing was the most popular, and child tickets were the most sold, highlighting trends in ticket sales that can inform future marketing and scheduling decisions.