Descriptive statistics provide essential ways to summarize and understand data sets, including measures such as the mean, median, standard deviation, maximum, minimum, and mode. Using Excel to calculate these statistics simplifies the process and reduces the chance of errors compared to manual calculations.

To find the median in Excel, you use the function =MEDIAN(range) . The equal sign signals Excel to perform a calculation, while MEDIAN specifies the statistic to compute. Selecting the data range within the parentheses allows Excel to determine the middle value of the dataset, which divides the data into two equal halves.

Similarly, the mean, also known as the average, is found using =AVERAGE(range) . This function calculates the sum of all data points divided by the number of points, providing a measure of central tendency.

Calculating the standard deviation in Excel requires attention to whether the data represents a sample or an entire population. For sample data, the function =STDEV(range) is used, which applies the formula for sample standard deviation:

\[s = \sqrt{\frac{1}{n-1} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \bar{x})^2}\]

where \( s \) is the sample standard deviation, \( n \) is the sample size, \( x_i \) are the data points, and \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean. For population data, the function changes to =STDEV.P(range) , which uses the population standard deviation formula dividing by \( n \) instead of \( n-1 \).

To find the maximum and minimum values in a dataset, Excel provides the functions =MAX(range) and =MIN(range) , respectively. These functions identify the highest and lowest values within the selected data range, useful for understanding the spread and boundaries of the data.

The mode represents the most frequently occurring value(s) in a dataset. Since datasets can have multiple modes, Excel offers the function =MODE.MULT(range) to return all modes present. This function is particularly helpful when analyzing data with multiple peaks or repeated values.

When entering these functions, you can either select the data range by clicking and dragging over the cells or type the range manually using the format start_cell:end_cell , such as D10:O10 . After inputting the function and selecting the data, pressing Enter will display the calculated statistic.

Mastering these Excel functions enhances data analysis efficiency, allowing quick summarization of datasets and facilitating deeper insights into data distribution, variability, and central tendencies.