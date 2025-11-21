Performing a goodness of fit test in Excel streamlines the process of evaluating whether observed data matches a claimed distribution, especially when dealing with multiple categories and large sample sizes. This statistical test begins by formulating hypotheses: the null hypothesis assumes that the observed frequencies align with the claimed distribution, such as flavors being evenly distributed in a candy bag, while the alternative hypothesis states that the observed frequencies do not match the claim.

Key parameters include k, the number of categories, and n, the total sample size. For example, if there are eight flavors and 800 candies, then k = 8 and n = 800. When category proportions (p) are not provided, they can be calculated by dividing 1 by the number of categories, especially in cases of an even distribution, resulting in p = \frac{1}{k}. Using Excel, this calculation can be efficiently replicated across all categories.

Expected frequencies for each category are then computed by multiplying the total sample size by the category proportion, expressed as Expected = n \times p. Excel formulas allow for dynamic referencing, ensuring accuracy even if proportions vary across categories.

To determine the p-value, Excel’s CHISQ.TEST function is utilized, which compares the observed frequencies against the expected frequencies. The syntax is =CHISQ.TEST(actual_range, expected_range) , where actual_range contains observed data and expected_range contains expected values. The resulting p-value quantifies the probability of observing the data if the null hypothesis were true.

Interpreting the p-value involves comparing it to the significance level (commonly α = 0.05). A p-value less than α indicates sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed distribution significantly differs from the claimed distribution. For instance, a p-value of 0.00008 is much smaller than 0.05, leading to the conclusion that the flavors are not evenly distributed.

This approach highlights the importance of hypothesis testing in categorical data analysis and demonstrates how technology like Excel can simplify complex calculations, making statistical inference more accessible and efficient.