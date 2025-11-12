Performing a hypothesis test for two population means can be efficiently done using Excel's T.TEST function, which directly calculates the p-value from your data without the need to manually compute the test statistic. This streamlines the process, making it faster and more accessible.

Consider a scenario where a video game designer wants to test if a new user interface (UI) loads faster than the old one. The goal is to compare the average loading times (in seconds) of the two UIs using a significance level of α = 0.05. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the mean loading times are equal (μ₁ = μ₂), where μ₁ is the mean loading time for the new UI and μ₂ for the old UI. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) claims that the new UI loads faster, meaning μ₁ < μ₂.

To perform this test in Excel, use the T.TEST function with four inputs: the first array of data (new UI loading times), the second array (old UI loading times), the number of tails, and the test type. Since the alternative hypothesis is one-tailed (left-tailed), input 1 for tails. The test type input distinguishes between paired, pooled, or two-sample unequal variance tests; entering 3 specifies a two-sample t-test assuming unequal variances, which is the standard approach when samples are independent and variances are unknown.

The function syntax is:

\[ \text{T.TEST}(\text{array1}, \text{array2}, \text{tails}, \text{type}) \]

For example, =T.TEST(new_UI_data, old_UI_data, 1, 3) returns the p-value for the hypothesis test.

After calculating the p-value, compare it to the significance level α. If the p-value is greater than α, fail to reject the null hypothesis, indicating insufficient evidence to support the claim that the new UI loads faster. Conversely, if the p-value is less than or equal to α, reject the null hypothesis, supporting the alternative claim.

In the example, a p-value of approximately 0.22 exceeds the 0.05 threshold, so the conclusion is to fail to reject the null hypothesis. This means there is not enough statistical evidence to conclude that the new UI has a faster loading time than the old UI.