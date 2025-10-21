Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 37m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals22m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 26m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 25m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 59m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 7m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel
Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Finding t Critical Values From Probabilities - Excel
8m
2
Problem
For a sample size of 75, find the following t-scores.
(A) The critical values needed to create a confidence interval.
(B) The t-score with a left probability of .
(C) The t-score with a right tail probability of .
A
(A) (B) 1.373 (C) −1.9925
B
(A) (B) −1.373 (C) 1.9925
C
(A) (B) (C)
D
(A) (−1.666,1.666) (B) (C)
3
concept
Finding Probabilities From t-Scores
7m
4
Problem
Find the following probabilities for a sample size of 75:
(A) ______________
(B) ______________
(C) OR ____________
A
(A) (B) (C)
B
(A) (B) (C)
C
(A) (B) (C)
D
(A) 0.9484 (B) 0.9484 (C)
5
example
Finding Probabilities From t-Scores Example 1
4m
