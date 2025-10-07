To find probabilities from z scores using Excel, the
=NORM.S.DIST function is essential. This function applies to the standard normal distribution, which has a mean (μ) of 0 and a standard deviation (σ) of 1. When given a z score,
=NORM.S.DIST(z, TRUE) returns the cumulative probability, representing the area under the curve to the left of that z score. For example, to find the probability that a z score is less than -1.5, you would use
=NORM.S.DIST(-1.5, TRUE), which yields approximately 0.07, indicating a 7% chance of observing a z score below -1.5.
When dealing with a normal distribution that is not standardized—meaning the mean and standard deviation differ from 0 and 1—you use the
=NORM.DIST function. This function requires four inputs: the x value, the population mean (μ), the population standard deviation (σ), and a logical value for cumulative probability (always TRUE to find the left tail probability). For instance, if the baking time for cookies is normally distributed with μ = 11 minutes and σ = 0.76 minutes, to find the probability that a batch takes 10 minutes or less, you would use
=NORM.DIST(10, 11, 0.76, TRUE). This returns about 0.09, meaning there is a 9% chance the baking time is 10 minutes or less.
To find the probability of an event occurring above a certain value (a right tail probability), such as baking time exceeding 12.5 minutes, you can apply the complement rule. Since
=NORM.DIST only calculates cumulative probabilities to the left, the probability that x is greater than 12.5 is calculated as:
Using the previous example, this becomes:\[P(X > 12.5) = 1 - \text{NORM.DIST}(12.5, 11, 0.76, \text{TRUE}) \approx 0.02\]
This means there is about a 2% chance that the baking time exceeds 12.5 minutes.
Understanding how to use these Excel functions allows for efficient calculation of probabilities from both standardized z scores and general normal distributions. The key is recognizing when to use
=NORM.S.DIST for standard normal cases and
=NORM.DIST for other normal distributions, as well as applying the complement rule to find right tail probabilities. These tools are invaluable for statistical analysis and interpreting data within the framework of the normal distribution.