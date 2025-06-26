Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Hypergeometric Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Hypergeometric Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
concept
Introduction to the Hypergeometric Distribution
5m

Problem
A school is holding a fair raffle and a teacher is interested in predicting how many winners will be from her class. Determine which probability distribution she should use given the following information.
(A) There are 386 tickets, one for each student. Tickets are placed back in the pool after being chosen and 5 tickets are drawn.
A
Binomial
B
Hypergeometric
Problem
A school is holding a fair raffle and a teacher is interested in predicting how many winners will be from her class. Determine which probability distribution she should use given the following information.
(B) There are 386 tickets, one for each student. Tickets are removed from the pool after being chosen and 5 tickets are drawn.
A
Binomial
B
Hypergeometric
Problem
Find the probability of drawing a hand of 5 cards from a standard deck that contains exactly 2 hearts.
A
0.15
B
0.73
C
0.038
D
0.27
example
Introduction to the Hypergeometric Distribution
3m
