- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 37m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals22m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 26m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 13m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 13m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 1m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions39m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions29m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 49m
- Two Proportions1h 12m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 2m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 42m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope32m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression23m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 31m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
Critical Values and Rejection Regions: Videos & Practice Problems
Critical Values and Rejection Regions
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.
TRUE
FALSE
Cannot be determined.
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The critical value is the boundary of the rejection region.
TRUE
FALSE
Cannot be determined
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
You should always reject if the test statistic is greater than the critical value.
TRUE
FALSE
Cannot be determined
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Test is TWO-tailed, Critical value(s): ±2.33, Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): −2.33, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 2.33, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 2.17, Test stat IN rejection region.
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): −1.28, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): −1.28, Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is TWO-tailed, Critical value(s): ±1.64 Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 1.64, Test stat IN rejection region.
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 2.11, Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 2.11, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 0.025, Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is TWO-tailed, Critical value(s): ±2.11, Test stat IN rejection region.
Use to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 68.7, Test stat IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 68.7, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is RIGHT-tailed, Critical value(s): 61.7, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Test is LEFT-tailed, Critical value(s): −61.7, Test stat NOT IN rejection region.
Performing Hypothesis Test with Critical Values
A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.
Use & the critical value method to test if the true mean daily sales are higher than \$1200.
_____ ______ ______ ______ ______
Because test stat. is [ INSIDE | OUTSIDE ] rejection region, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] . There is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to conclude that…
Because test stat. (z) is INSIDE rejection region, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ = 1200.
Because test stat. (z) is INSIDE rejection region, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ > 1200.
Because test stat. (z) is OUTSIDE rejection region, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ = 1200.
Because test stat. (z) is OUTSIDE rejection region, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to conclude that μ > 1200.
A coffee shop owner believes the shop’s average daily sales are \$1,200, with a known population standard deviation of \$50. A manager claims it’s higher because of their new initiatives & collects a sample of 25 days and finds an average daily sales of \$1,230.
The owner’s policy is to reward store managers with a yearly bonus for increased sales. Should the owner give this manager with the bonus?
Yes, the manager was able to increase sales.
No, there was no increase in sales.
More info is required.