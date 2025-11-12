When conducting a hypothesis test for two population means where the variances are assumed equal but unknown, the pooled t test is the appropriate method. This test is a specific type of two-sample t test that combines the variances from both samples to estimate a common variance, enhancing the accuracy of the test when the assumption of equal variances holds true. The pooled t test follows the same fundamental steps as other hypothesis tests but requires specifying the test type accordingly in Excel’s T.TEST function.

In this context, the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) states that the two population means are equal, expressed as \(H_0: \mu_1 = \mu_2\), where \(\mu_1\) and \(\mu_2\) represent the average values of the two groups being compared. The alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) is that the means are not equal, \(H_a: \mu_1

eq \mu_2\), indicating a two-tailed test since the direction of difference is not specified.

Using Excel’s T.TEST function, the syntax for a pooled t test requires four inputs: the first dataset, the second dataset, the number indicating the type of test tail (1 for left-tailed, 2 for two-tailed), and the test type code. For a pooled t test, the test type code is 2 . This differs from the default two-sample unequal variance test, which uses 3 . The function then calculates the p-value directly, allowing you to bypass manual calculation of the test statistic.

The decision rule compares the p-value to the significance level \(\alpha\) (commonly 0.05). If the p-value is less than \(\alpha\), the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis that the population means differ. Conversely, if the p-value is greater than \(\alpha\), there is insufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.

For example, if the p-value obtained is 0.003 and \(\alpha = 0.05\), since 0.003 < 0.05, the null hypothesis is rejected. This leads to the conclusion that the average number of cookies in the new packaging is statistically different from that in the old packaging, supporting the claim that the packaging affects the average cookie count.