In this practice on stemplots, we analyze the test scores of two classes to extract meaningful insights. A stemplot visually represents data, where the left side of the vertical line shows the tens digits (stems) and the right side displays the ones digits (leaves). For instance, a score of 67 is represented as 6 | 7, where 6 is the stem and 7 is the leaf.

To determine the highest and lowest scores in each class, we first identify the highest scores by examining the tens column. For Class A, the highest score is found in the nineties, specifically 98, while Class B's highest score is 96. Conversely, the lowest scores are identified by looking at the lowest tens row. Class A's lowest score is 67, and Class B's is 63.

Next, we assess the number of students scoring in the seventies, which corresponds to receiving a grade of C. By counting the leaves in the seventies row, we find that Class A has six students scoring in this range, while Class B has eight students, indicating that Class B has more students receiving a C.

Finally, we compare the overall distributions of test scores between the two classes. Notably, both classes have the highest frequency of scores in the eighties, indicating this is the most popular range. However, Class B appears to perform worse overall, as evidenced by its lower minimum score (63 vs. 67) and maximum score (96 vs. 98). Additionally, Class B has more students scoring in the lower ranges (sixties and seventies), while Class A has a longer row of nineties, suggesting better performance in higher scores.

In summary, analyzing stemplots allows us to draw conclusions about the performance of different groups by comparing their highest and lowest scores, the distribution of grades, and the overall trends in their test scores.