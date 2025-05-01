Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference of the population given the following information. Would you reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean?

d ˉ = − 0.728 d̄=-0.728 d ˉ = − 0.728

s d = 1.34 s_{d}=1.34 s d ​ = 1.34

n = 10 n=10 n = 10