Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Multiple Choice
Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference of the population given the following information. Would you reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean?
dˉ=−0.728
sd=1.34
n=10
A
The 95% confidence interval = (−1.152,−0.304); Fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean.
B
The 95% confidence interval = (−1.686,0.230); Fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean.
C
The 95% confidence interval = (−1.686,0.230); Reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean.
D
The 95% confidence interval = (−1.152,−0.304); Reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean.
