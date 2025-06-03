In analyzing a pie chart that represents the percentage of tickets sold for museum entry, we can derive key insights about ticket sales. The most popular ticket type is identified by the largest wedge of the pie, which corresponds to the highest percentage. In this case, the child ticket category, with a percentage of 32%, is the most popular, indicating that child tickets were the most sold.

To determine the total number of tickets sold based on the information provided, we can use the percentage of tickets sold to seniors. Given that 10% of the tickets were sold to seniors and that this percentage corresponds to three tickets, we can set up the equation:

Let \( T \) represent the total number of tickets sold. Since 10% of \( T \) equals three, we can express this mathematically as:

\[ 0.10T = 3 \]

To find \( T \), we can rearrange the equation:

\[ T = \frac{3}{0.10} = 30 \]

This calculation shows that the total number of tickets sold was 30. By understanding how to interpret pie charts and apply percentage calculations, we can effectively analyze data and draw conclusions about ticket sales.