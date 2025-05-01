Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of good salespeople?
You collect the test scores of every other student in a class. Is this data set a population or sample?
A report shows the amount (in dollars) spent by each customer in a grocery store. Is this data set a population or sample?
46.5% of all registered voters in a country are registered democrats. Is this a parameter or a statistic?
A survey of 40 gym members from a large gym finds an average work out duration is 52 minutes. Is this a parameter or a statistic?
Which of the following is NOT quantitative data?
Which of the following is a discrete quantitative set of data?