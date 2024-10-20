Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
A report shows the amount (in dollars) spent by each customer in a grocery store. Is this data set a population or sample?
A
Population
B
Sample
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A 'population' refers to the entire group that you want to draw conclusions about, while a 'sample' is a subset of the population used to represent the population.
Identify the context: The problem mentions 'the amount spent by each customer in a grocery store.' This implies that the data includes all customers who visited the store.
Determine if the data set includes all members of the group: If the data set includes every customer who visited the grocery store, then it represents the entire population.
Consider the scope of the data: If the data set is limited to a specific time frame or a specific group of customers, it might be a sample. However, if it includes all customers without restriction, it is a population.
Conclude based on the information: Since the problem states 'the amount spent by each customer,' it suggests that the data set includes all customers, indicating that it is a population.
