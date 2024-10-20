Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
A survey of 40 gym members from a large gym finds an average work out duration is 52 minutes. Is this a parameter or a statistic?
A
Parameter
B
Statistic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a parameter and a statistic. A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a population, while a statistic is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a sample.
Identify the population and the sample in the given problem. The population refers to all gym members of the large gym, while the sample refers to the 40 gym members surveyed.
Recognize that the average workout duration of 52 minutes is calculated from the sample of 40 gym members, not the entire population.
Since the average workout duration is derived from a sample, it is considered a statistic, not a parameter.
Conclude that the average workout duration of 52 minutes is a statistic because it describes a characteristic of the sample, not the entire population.
