Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT quantitative data?
A
The amount of hours students study per week
B
The heights of basketball players (in centimeters)
C
The brands of smartphones owned by students
D
The outcomes of ten rolls of a standard six-sided die
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of quantitative data: Quantitative data is numerical and can be measured or counted. It often involves quantities and can be used for mathematical calculations.
Examine each option to determine if it is numerical: The amount of hours students study per week is numerical, as it can be measured in hours. The heights of basketball players are also numerical, measured in centimeters. The outcomes of ten rolls of a die are numerical, as they result in numbers from 1 to 6.
Identify the option that is not numerical: The brands of smartphones owned by students are not numerical. They are categorical, as they describe categories or groups (e.g., Apple, Samsung, etc.) rather than quantities.
Recognize that categorical data is not quantitative: Categorical data, like the brands of smartphones, is qualitative and describes characteristics or qualities rather than quantities.
Conclude that the brands of smartphones owned by students is the option that is NOT quantitative data, as it does not involve numerical measurement or counting.
