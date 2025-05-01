Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
A customer satisfaction survey is an example of which of the following?
A
Collecting primary data
B
Conducting a census
C
Performing a controlled experiment
D
Using secondary data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the options: Primary data refers to data collected directly from the source for a specific purpose. A census involves collecting data from every member of a population. A controlled experiment involves manipulating variables to observe effects. Secondary data refers to data that has already been collected by someone else for a different purpose.
Analyze the context of the problem: A customer satisfaction survey involves directly collecting responses from customers to understand their satisfaction levels. This is a direct data collection process.
Determine whether the data is primary or secondary: Since the survey collects data directly from customers, it is considered primary data, not secondary data.
Evaluate whether the survey is a census: A census would require collecting data from every single customer in the population, which is not typically the case for a survey. Therefore, it is not a census.
Assess whether the survey is a controlled experiment: A controlled experiment involves manipulating variables and observing outcomes, which is not the case in a customer satisfaction survey. Thus, it is not a controlled experiment.
