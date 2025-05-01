Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
CareerBuilder and Monster are examples of which type of recruiting source?
A
Online job boards
B
Internal job postings
C
Campus recruiting
D
Employee referrals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the type of recruiting source represented by CareerBuilder and Monster. These are platforms used by employers to post job openings and by job seekers to find employment opportunities.
Review the options provided: The options include 'Online job boards,' 'Internal job postings,' 'Campus recruiting,' and 'Employee referrals.' Each option represents a different method of recruiting candidates.
Define each term: 'Online job boards' are websites where employers post job openings and job seekers search for opportunities. 'Internal job postings' refer to job openings advertised within an organization for current employees. 'Campus recruiting' involves hiring students or recent graduates directly from educational institutions. 'Employee referrals' are recommendations made by current employees about potential candidates.
Match the description of CareerBuilder and Monster to the correct recruiting source: CareerBuilder and Monster are websites where job postings are made publicly available for job seekers, which aligns with the definition of 'Online job boards.'
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Online job boards' based on the alignment between the description of CareerBuilder and Monster and the definition of this recruiting source.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice