Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
According to recent statistical studies, what have businesses commonly learned about employees who work from home?
A
They often maintain or increase productivity compared to working in the office.
B
They typically have higher rates of absenteeism.
C
They consistently experience a significant decline in job satisfaction.
D
They are less likely to use technology effectively.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the key focus of the question, which is to analyze statistical findings about employees who work from home. This involves understanding trends in productivity, absenteeism, job satisfaction, and technology usage.
Step 2: Recall relevant statistical studies or business research that have examined remote work. These studies often measure productivity levels, absenteeism rates, job satisfaction scores, and technology adoption among remote employees.
Step 3: Evaluate each option provided in the question based on common findings from such studies. For example, research frequently shows that employees working from home tend to maintain or increase productivity due to fewer workplace distractions and flexible schedules.
Step 4: Consider the other options critically. Higher absenteeism rates, significant declines in job satisfaction, and ineffective use of technology are less commonly supported by statistical evidence in the context of remote work.
Step 5: Conclude that the most statistically supported finding is that employees who work from home often maintain or increase productivity compared to working in the office, as this aligns with the majority of business research studies.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice