Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which part of a spreadsheet workbook typically displays statistical information, such as averages or sums, about the selected data?
A
Ribbon
B
Formula Bar
C
Sheet Tab
D
Status Bar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of a spreadsheet workbook: A spreadsheet workbook typically includes elements like the Ribbon, Formula Bar, Sheet Tabs, and Status Bar, each serving a specific purpose.
The Ribbon is located at the top of the workbook and contains tools and commands for formatting, data manipulation, and other operations. It does not display statistical information directly.
The Formula Bar is used to view or edit the formula in the active cell. While it can show formulas used to calculate statistics, it does not display statistical summaries directly.
Sheet Tabs are located at the bottom of the workbook and allow navigation between different sheets in the workbook. They do not display statistical information.
The Status Bar, located at the bottom of the workbook, typically displays statistical information such as averages, sums, and counts for the selected data. This is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice