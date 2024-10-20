Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Multiple Choice
46.5% of all registered voters in a country are registered democrats. Is this a parameter or a statistic?
A
Parameter
B
Statistic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a parameter and a statistic: A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a population, while a statistic is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a sample.
Identify the population in the problem: The problem states 'all registered voters in a country,' which indicates that the entire population of registered voters is being considered.
Determine what the 46.5% represents: Since the percentage is describing a characteristic of the entire population of registered voters (i.e., the proportion of registered democrats), it is a parameter.
Recognize that if the percentage were based on a sample of registered voters rather than the entire population, it would be considered a statistic.
Conclude that because the 46.5% is based on the entire population of registered voters, it is a parameter, not a statistic.
