Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a discrete quantitative set of data?
A
The weight (in kg) of a bag of apples in a grocery store
B
The temperature (in °C) in a classroom
C
The time (in seconds) it takes for a swimmer to complete a lap
D
The number of goals scored by a soccer team in a match
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of discrete quantitative data: Discrete data can only take specific values, often counted in whole numbers, and there are gaps between these values.
Examine each option to determine if it represents discrete data: Discrete data is often associated with counts, such as the number of items or occurrences.
Consider the weight of a bag of apples: Weight is a continuous variable because it can take any value within a range and is measured, not counted.
Consider the temperature in a classroom: Temperature is also a continuous variable because it can take any value within a range and is measured, not counted.
Consider the number of goals scored by a soccer team: This is a discrete variable because goals are counted in whole numbers, and you cannot score a fraction of a goal.
