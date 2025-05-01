Multiple Choice
In the context of statistics, which of the following best describes a confidence interval?
Find for a 90% confidence interval.
A market analyst is estimating the average monthly spending on online subscriptions among young adults. The point estimate y for the average monthly spending is , with a margin of error of at a confidence level. Write and interpret a Confidence Interval for the average monthly spending.
Find the critical value, , for an 80% confidence interval.
A company is interested in estimating lunch costs in their cafeteria, so they survey employees asking for their monthly lunch expenses. The staff calculated a 95% confidence interval for the mean amount of money spent on lunch to be ($580, $720). What are the point estimate and margin of error for this sample data?