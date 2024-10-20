Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
A company is interested in estimating lunch costs in their cafeteria, so they survey employees asking for their monthly lunch expenses. The staff calculated a 95% confidence interval for the mean amount of money spent on lunch to be ($580, $720). What are the point estimate and margin of error for this sample data?
A
,
B
,
C
y^=$600,
D
y^=$650,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given confidence interval, which is ($580, $720).
The point estimate (mean) is the midpoint of the confidence interval. Calculate it using the formula: \( \hat{y} = \frac{\text{Lower Limit} + \text{Upper Limit}}{2} \).
Substitute the values into the formula: \( \hat{y} = \frac{580 + 720}{2} \).
Calculate the margin of error (E) by finding the difference between the point estimate and one of the interval limits. Use the formula: \( E = \text{Upper Limit} - \hat{y} \) or \( E = \hat{y} - \text{Lower Limit} \).
Substitute the values into the formula: \( E = 720 - \hat{y} \) or \( E = \hat{y} - 580 \).
