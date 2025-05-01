Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following analytical techniques is primarily used to estimate a population parameter based on sample data?
A
Confidence intervals
B
Hypothesis testing
C
Regression analysis
D
Time series forecasting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of a population parameter. A population parameter is a numerical characteristic of a population, such as the mean or proportion, which we often aim to estimate using sample data.
Step 2: Review the purpose of confidence intervals. Confidence intervals are a statistical technique used to estimate a population parameter by providing a range of values within which the parameter is likely to fall, based on sample data.
Step 3: Compare confidence intervals with other techniques listed in the options. Hypothesis testing is used to test claims or assumptions about a population parameter, regression analysis is used to model relationships between variables, and time series forecasting is used to predict future values based on historical data.
Step 4: Recognize that confidence intervals are specifically designed to estimate population parameters, making them the correct analytical technique for this purpose.
Step 5: Conclude that confidence intervals are the most appropriate choice for estimating a population parameter based on sample data, as they provide a range of plausible values for the parameter.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice