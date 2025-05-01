Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the purpose of a confidence interval in statistics?
A
To summarize the distribution of a sample using a histogram
B
To estimate the range within which a population parameter is likely to fall
C
To determine the exact value of a population parameter
D
To calculate the probability of a Type I error
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a confidence interval. A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample data, that is used to estimate an unknown population parameter (e.g., mean, proportion). It provides a measure of uncertainty around the estimate.
Step 2: Recognize that a confidence interval does not provide the exact value of a population parameter. Instead, it gives a range within which the parameter is likely to fall, based on the sample data and a specified confidence level (e.g., 95%).
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question. The purpose of a confidence interval is not to summarize a sample distribution using a histogram, nor is it to calculate the probability of a Type I error (which is related to hypothesis testing).
Step 4: Identify the correct description of a confidence interval's purpose. It is to estimate the range within which a population parameter is likely to fall, reflecting the uncertainty inherent in using sample data to infer population characteristics.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'To estimate the range within which a population parameter is likely to fall.' This aligns with the definition and purpose of a confidence interval in statistics.
