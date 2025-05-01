Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of statistics, which of the following best describes a confidence interval?
A
A graphical representation of data distribution.
B
A single value calculated from a sample to estimate a population parameter.
C
A range of values used to estimate a population parameter with a certain level of confidence.
D
A measurement that evaluates project performance against its goals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a confidence interval. A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample data, that is used to estimate an unknown population parameter (e.g., population mean or proportion) with a specified level of confidence (e.g., 95%).
Step 2: Recognize that a confidence interval is not a single value but a range. This range is calculated using the sample statistic (e.g., sample mean) and the margin of error, which accounts for variability and uncertainty in the sample data.
Step 3: Note that the confidence level (e.g., 95%) indicates the probability that the interval contains the true population parameter if the sampling process were repeated multiple times.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, a confidence interval is not a graphical representation of data distribution (this describes a histogram or boxplot), nor is it a single value (this describes a point estimate). It is also not a measurement of project performance.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a confidence interval is: 'A range of values used to estimate a population parameter with a certain level of confidence.'
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice