Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the following forecast and actual demand data for four periods: Forecasts = [100, 120, 130, 110], Actual Demands = [110, 115, 125, 120], what is the Mean Absolute Percentage Error (MAPE) for these periods?
A
6.82%
B
5.50%
C
8.25%
D
10.00%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for Mean Absolute Percentage Error (MAPE). MAPE is calculated as: \( \text{MAPE} = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} \left| \frac{\text{Actual}_i - \text{Forecast}_i}{\text{Actual}_i} \right| \times 100 \), where \( n \) is the number of periods, \( \text{Actual}_i \) is the actual demand for period \( i \), and \( \text{Forecast}_i \) is the forecasted demand for period \( i \).
Step 2: Calculate the absolute percentage error for each period. For each period \( i \), compute \( \left| \frac{\text{Actual}_i - \text{Forecast}_i}{\text{Actual}_i} \right| \times 100 \). For example, for the first period: \( \left| \frac{110 - 100}{110} \right| \times 100 \). Repeat this calculation for all four periods.
Step 3: Sum up the absolute percentage errors obtained in Step 2. Add the values calculated for each period to get the total absolute percentage error.
Step 4: Divide the total absolute percentage error by the number of periods (\( n = 4 \)) to find the mean absolute percentage error. Use the formula \( \text{MAPE} = \frac{\text{Total Absolute Percentage Error}}{n} \).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The MAPE value represents the average percentage error between the forecasted and actual demand over the four periods. Compare the calculated MAPE to the given options (6.82%, 5.50%, 8.25%, 10.00%) to identify the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice