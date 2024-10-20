Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A market analyst is estimating the average monthly spending on online subscriptions among young adults. The point estimate y for the average monthly spending is , with a margin of error of at a confidence level. Write and interpret a Confidence Interval for the average monthly spending.
A
($44.00, $47.2); We are 90% confident that ($44.00, $47.2) contains the true average monthly spending.
B
($42.72, $48.48); We are 90% confident that ($42.72, $48.48) contains the true average monthly spending.
C
($45.28, $45.92); We are 90% confident that ($45.28, $45.92) contains the true average monthly spending.
D
($42.40, $48.40); We are 90% confident that ($42.40, $48.40) contains the true average monthly spending.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the point estimate for the average monthly spending, which is given as $45.60.
Recognize the margin of error provided, which is $3.20.
Understand that a confidence interval is calculated as the point estimate plus or minus the margin of error.
Calculate the lower bound of the confidence interval by subtracting the margin of error from the point estimate: $45.60 - $3.20.
Calculate the upper bound of the confidence interval by adding the margin of error to the point estimate: $45.60 + $3.20.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice