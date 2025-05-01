Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a valid method for increasing the precision of a confidence interval?
A
Decreasing the confidence level
B
Using a more accurate measurement tool
C
Increasing the sample size
D
Increasing the variability in the data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of precision in a confidence interval. Precision refers to how narrow the confidence interval is. A narrower interval indicates higher precision, while a wider interval indicates lower precision.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of decreasing the confidence level. Lowering the confidence level reduces the range of the confidence interval, making it narrower and increasing precision. This is a valid method for increasing precision.
Step 3: Consider the use of a more accurate measurement tool. Using a tool that reduces measurement error decreases variability in the data, which in turn narrows the confidence interval and increases precision. This is also a valid method.
Step 4: Evaluate the effect of increasing the sample size. A larger sample size reduces the standard error, which narrows the confidence interval and increases precision. This is another valid method.
Step 5: Examine the impact of increasing variability in the data. Higher variability increases the standard error, which widens the confidence interval and decreases precision. Therefore, increasing variability is NOT a valid method for increasing the precision of a confidence interval.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice