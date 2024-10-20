Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Find α for a 90% confidence interval.
A
α=0.90
B
α=0.10
C
α=0.05
D
α=0.01
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the confidence level is the probability that the interval contains the true parameter value. For a 90% confidence interval, this means we are 90% confident that the interval contains the true parameter.
Recognize that the confidence level is related to the significance level, denoted as \( \alpha \). The significance level is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true, which is the complement of the confidence level.
Calculate \( \alpha \) by subtracting the confidence level from 1. For a 90% confidence interval, \( \alpha = 1 - 0.90 \).
Perform the subtraction: \( \alpha = 0.10 \). This means that the significance level for a 90% confidence interval is 0.10.
Conclude that \( \alpha = 0.10 \) is the correct significance level for a 90% confidence interval, which corresponds to the probability of making a Type I error.
