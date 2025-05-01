Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A Net Promoter Score (NPS) would be used to measure which of the following outcomes?
A
Customer loyalty and satisfaction
B
Inventory turnover rate
C
Market share growth
D
Employee productivity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Promoter Score (NPS): NPS is a metric used to measure customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking customers how likely they are to recommend a product or service to others.
Recognize the purpose of NPS: It is specifically designed to assess customer sentiment and their likelihood of promoting the business, which directly ties to customer loyalty and satisfaction.
Eliminate unrelated options: Inventory turnover rate, market share growth, and employee productivity are metrics that measure operational efficiency, market performance, and workforce output, respectively, and are not directly related to NPS.
Focus on the correct outcome: Since NPS evaluates customer loyalty and satisfaction, it is the most relevant outcome among the options provided.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Customer loyalty and satisfaction,' as NPS is a tool specifically designed to measure this aspect of business performance.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice