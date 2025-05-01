Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the first step in the process of hypothesis testing?
A
State the null and alternative hypotheses.
B
Determine the level of significance.
C
Make a decision to reject or not reject the null hypothesis.
D
Calculate the test statistic.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of hypothesis testing: Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions or inferences about a population based on sample data.
Identify the first step in hypothesis testing: The first step is to clearly state the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis represents the assumption that there is no effect or no difference, while the alternative hypothesis represents the claim being tested.
Explain the importance of stating hypotheses: Clearly defining H₀ and H₁ ensures that the test is focused and provides a basis for evaluating the evidence provided by the sample data.
Clarify the role of the other steps: Determining the level of significance, calculating the test statistic, and making a decision to reject or not reject the null hypothesis are subsequent steps in the hypothesis testing process.
Highlight the sequence: Emphasize that stating the null and alternative hypotheses is the foundational step that guides the entire hypothesis testing process.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice